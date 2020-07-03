Minister defends PM Johnson's father for visit to Greece

Stanley Johnson was within his rights to travel to a second home in Greece, transport minister Grant Shapps has said.

Johnson, who is the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, likely travelled to Greece via Bulgaria as it is currently not possible for Brits to visit Greece due to coronavirus-related restrictions in the country.

“It’s advice so everyone can decide what to do with the advice,” Shapps told Sky News.

Asked whether Stanley Johnson was within his rights to travel to Greece, Shapps said: “Yes, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office make it clear. They issue travel advice.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advice from the time at which Johnson travelled recommended avoiding all but essential travel, though these measures are slowly lifting.

Johnson told the Daily Mail he was in the country “on essential business” to make sure a property he rents out to holidaymakers was “Covid-proof” before the season begins.

Today the government is expected to release a list of around 50 countries that, should you visit them, will no longer require you to enter self-quarantine in England on your return.

Primarily, from 10 July, people will be able to go on holiday to Germany, France, Spain and Italy without needing to self-isolate.

Shapps told the BBC this morning that Greece will not be included on that list.

“There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today,” Shapps said.

The US will also not appear on the list, following its handling of the coronavirus crisis that has seen it become the worst hit nation for infection rates in the world.

“Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation,” Shapps added.