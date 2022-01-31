Mining giant Anglo Pacific names new CEO amid shift away from coal

Marc Bishop Lafleche Credit: Anglo Pacific

Mining company Anglo Pacific has said company veteran Marc Bishop Lafleche will succeed Julian Treger as its new CEO.

Bishop Lafleche, who currently serves as Anglo Pacific’s Chief Investment Officer, will take over the firm in April of this year.

Former Citi banker, Bishop Lafleche, first joined Anglo Pacific in 2014 as the company’s investment manager.

Anglo Pacific chairman Patrick Meier, said: “The Board also wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to Julian Treger who has led the group for just over eight years and has been instrumental in transitioning the business away from coal and towards 21st century commodities.”

Anglo Pacific has transformed its business over the past decade in an effort to improve its ESG credentials. In doing so, Anglo Pacific has drastically reduced its exposure to coal and increased its exposure to metals such as cobalt and vandium, which are in batteries.

In 2020, Anglo pacific said it would stop producing thermal coal, used in power production. However, coking coal – used in production of steel – still accounts for 11 per cent of Anglo Pacific’s commodity exposure.

Bishop Lafleche studied a degree in political science at Western University in Canada, before completing a MSc in banking and international finance at Bayes Business School.

Bishop Lafleche said: “I look forward to working with the Board as we continue to build a diversified exposure to a basket of commodities required to achieve the decarbonisation of energy consumption and the achievement of global climate change objectives.”

Treger’s decision to stand down comes after he first joined the firm as CEO in 2013.