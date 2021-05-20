The Mini Oselli Edition is a racing-inspired restomod

David Brown Automotive has unveiled a limited edition, go-faster version of its Mini Remastered restomod. Called the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition, the car has been created in partnership with tuning specialist Oselli, which has prepared racing Minis and MGs since the 1960s. Only 60 examples will be built.

(David Brown Automotive)

The mightier Mini is powered by an Oselli-tuned version of the BMC A-Series four-cylinder petrol engine, with capacity increased from 1,275cc to 1,450cc.

It is the most powerful Mini Remastered to date, with David Brown Automotive claiming 125hp and a 0-62mph time of 7.8 seconds. Upgrades to the engine include a strengthened crankshaft, a performance-orientated camshaft and a twin-SU carburettor setup.

(David Brown Automotive)

The car also benefits from AP Racing brakes, sports suspension by Bilstein and a free-flowing exhaust system. Wider 13-inch wheels with high-speed-rated tyres are designed to maintain grip on the road or track.

Styling changes include the number ’60’ in the grille – a nod to it being 60 years since the original Mini first rolled off the production line when the car was conceived. The Oselli Edition also gains LED lights and a number of unique paint colours.

The car can be ordered in either a two- or four-seat configuration, with the two-seater featuring bucket seats and a hand-trimmed rear roll cage, along with a four-point harnesses. There is also the option to fit twin fuel tanks for extra driving range.

(David Brown Automotive)

The Mini is available to order now, but don’t expect a speedy delivery – a spokesman for David Brown Automotive told us each car takes 18 months (and around 1,500 hours) to hand-build.

We understand it is priced from around £80,000, although this hasn’t yet been confirmed. Stay tuned for a review soon.

It’s a concept that City A.M. has been on board with for some time. In his review of the 2019 David Brown Mini Remastered, my colleague Tim Pitt said: “After a few hours criss-crossing the capital, I’m in thrall to its charm”.

Daniel Puddicombe writes for Motoring Research