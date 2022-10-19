Miner success: BHP and Antofagasta post bullish trading updates

Two FTSE 100 mining groups groups have posted bullish production updates, despite the challenging supply issues such as labour shortages and inflation, alongside reduced demand from lockdowns in China and a looming global recession.

Antofagasta has reported robust output in its third quarter update, with production nearly doubling amid increased water availability at its Los Pelambres site in Chile.

Thea London-based, South America-focused mining group specialises in producing copper concentrate, containing gold and silver through a milling and flotation process.

For the third quarter, Antofagasta reported copper production of 181,900 tonnes, 40 per cent higher than in the prior three months of trading.

Meanwhile, gold production was 33 per cent higher at 46,900 ounces, while molybdenum production rose 30 per cent to 2,600 tonnes.

Antofagasta revealed its copper production will be in line with guidance for 2022, in the 640,000 to 660,000 tonnes range, and that its on track to receive targeted savings of over $50m during the year.

Rival BHP Group has also reported a strong increase in production across the board.

The miner has reported rising output for iron ore and copper over the past quarter, despite China sticking firmly to its zero Covid policy and concerns of a global recession.

In the three months to the end of September, iron ore production rose three per cent year-on-year to 65.1, tonnes.

Meanwhile, copper output has soared nine per cent year-on-year to 410,000 tonnes.

BHP has also left its annual output guidance unchanged.

It expects iron ore production between 249-260m tonnes and copper production between 1.6-1.8m tonnes.

Nickel production rose while BHP said it wants potash project Jansen in Canada to be in production in 2026.

The higher production rates comes despite an 18 per cent fall in spot prices of iron ore over the September quarter, hampering economic activity and slashing demand for iron ore.

The decline in prices caused competitor in iron ore production Rio Tinto to lower its shipments forecast after quarterly deliveries fell.

BHP shares were up 0.69 per cent on the FTSE 100 at close of play, while Antofagasta’s were down 2.07 per cent.