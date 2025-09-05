Mike Tyson v Floyd Mayweather to ‘give boxing fans what they want’

Tyson’s Netflix fight with Jake Paul last year became the most streamed live sports event ever

The trend of big-name but ill-matched money-spinning exhibition boxing fights is set to continue after Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr agreed to face off next year.

It comes after 59-year-old Tyson’s bout with 28-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul last year became the most-streamed live sports event ever, drawing 65m concurrent views on Netflix.

No broadcaster, venue, date or weight class has been announced but the fight is being organised by US combat sports media company CSI Sports.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this,” said Tyson. “It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening.”

Mayweather said: “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Tyson and Mayweather career earnings

The fight involves two of the best-known and highest-earning boxers of all time.

Tyson earned more than $400m during a career in which he became the world’s most feared heavyweight, although in 2003 he was declared bankrupt.

He returned to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr before agreeing to face social media star Paul, who has forged a fledgling boxing career.

Mayweather won multiple titles at several weights before retiring unbeaten in 2017 following his 50th professional fight, against MMA star Conor McGregor.

He is estimated to have earned more than $1bn, with fights against McGregor and Manny Pacquiao both making him more than $200m.

Since his retirement, Mayweather has participated in numerous exhibition bouts with fighters from other combat sports and celebrities.

Paul, meanwhile, is being lined up as a possible next opponent for British former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.