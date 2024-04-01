Mike Ashlely’s Frasers appoints daughter’s boyfriend to the board

Mike Ashley is the majority owner of Frasers Group. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has appointed a director to its board who is in a relationship with founder Mike Ashley’s youngest daughter.

Frasers welcomed David Al-Mudallal, the chief operating officer, to its board last month. The 31-year old got his first job in retail when he joined Frasers seven years ago.

A report in the Sunday Times said the senior figure is also in a relationship with Ashley’s daughter Matilda, aged 27.

It means two of the 11 board members at the FTSE 100 company are romantically involved with Ashley’s daughters. Frasers chief executive, Micheal Murray married his eldest daughter Anna two years ago.

Frasers has not breached any rules by failing to by failing to disclose the relationship. It told the Times it takes “corporate governance seriously”.

City A.M. has contacted Frasers for a comment.

Retail tycoon Mike Ashly stepped down as the boss of Frasers in 2022, but still remains involved in the running of the business. He is also the retailer’s largest shareholder with a 73 per cent stake in the company.

Al-Mudallal’s appointment to the board marks a rapid rise to the top.

In 2014, he graduated with a degree in American studies and history from Sussex University, and then worked as a junior account manager at Mother, an ad agency, and then for two years as a project engineer at building company East West Connect.