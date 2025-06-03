Midak can prove poignant Derby winner

Francis-Henri Graffard seeks a first Derby win with Midak.

BUOYANT after tipping four Sandown winners from four selections in last week’s column, all eyes turn to Saturday’s Derby (3.30pm) as I hope our luck can continue.

This year’s renewal of the Epsom Classic looks wide open, certainly more so than the betting suggests.

Delacroix is the 11/4 favourite and, credit where it’s due, Aidan O’Brien’s colt hasn’t done much wrong having won both recognised Leopardstown Derby Trials this term.

Ryan Moore is expected to ride him, and he will undoubtedly be popular, but his price is on the short side, and I’ll take him on.

2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court has bundles of class, but he doesn’t appear to be a certain stayer, and the next-in-the-betting Pride Of Arras demands respect.

Ralph Beckett’s son of New Bay is unbeaten in two career starts and was a powerful winner of York’s Dante three weeks ago.

Sent off at 18/1, he was a somewhat surprising, albeit impressive, winner that day as The Lion In Winter flopped when expected to roar.

To that extent, I’m not wild about taking 4/1 about him to win this deeper race, particularly when Beckett’s supposed Derby horse at the start of the season, Stanhope Gardens, is available at four times that price.

That colt is clearly talented but mightn’t be ready for this Epsom test, and I like a horse at a similar price in the shape of MIDAK.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s contender was supplemented at a cost of £75,000 earlier this week, and while some suggest he’s only running so that Aga Khan Studs are represented in the race run in the late Aga Khan’s honour, I believe there’s plenty going for him beyond sentimentalism.

He is lightly raced having only started his career in April and is undefeated in all three runs.

He was last seen when a dominant winner of the Group Three Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud – the same race Pour Moi took en route to Epsom the last time a French-trained raider won the Derby.

He could be anything, and I was encouraged to hear that Graffard rates him superior to his unlucky French Derby fifth Azimpour.

The 16/1 each-way is worth taking to see if he can prove a poignant winner in those iconic green and red silks.

Earlier on the card, the Group Three Diomed Stakes (1.35pm) looks like Docklands’ to lose after his fine April comeback at Ascot, but I think PERSICA is the value play.

Richard Hannon’s four-year-old was authoritative in Newmarket’s Earl Of Sefton on his turf seasonal reappearance and earned a tilt at the Lockinge as a result.

Those Newbury waters were too deep for him, but back in Group Three company and to the scene of his stellar win on Derby Day last year, he can turn over the likely jolly.

The Dash (2.45pm) is worth a look too, and JER BATT has been on my radar after two eye-catching runs this year and should be effective off this mark of 92.

His length defeat to American Affair at Musselburgh and narrow Chester loss last time read well, and with Oisin Murphy booked, he’s a fine 8/1 each-way bet.

EXISTENT rarely puts in a poor effort and will probably run his usual good race.

He really ought to have won at this track in April but showed that he liked the unique course that day, and with Warren Fentiman’s five-pound claim, is worth a go at 14/1 each-way.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Persica 1.35pm, Epsom Downs

Jer Batt e/w 2.45pm, Epsom Downs

Existent e/w 2.45pm, Epsom Downs

Midak e/w 3.30pm, Epsom Downs