Microsoft to shut down local version of LinkedIn in China

Microsoft will shut down the version of its jobs social media platform LinkedIn operating in China.

The exit comes nearly seven years after LinkedIn’s launch in the country, with Microsoft intending to replace it with a stripped-down version of the platform that would focus only on jobs.

LinkedIn is the last major US social media network operating openly in China, where the People’s Republic-operated internet censorship requires websites to follow strict rules and regulations.

LinkedIn said in a blog post today: “”We’re facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” highlighting how the most social aspects of the platform, like sharing news and staying informed, were not as successful as they were globally.