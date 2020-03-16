Microsoft Teams goes down as people start to work remotely

Microsoft’s chat and communications tool, Microsoft Teams, went down across Europe as people started to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This morning the tool went down for more than two hours. The company said: “We’re investigating messaging-related functionality problems within Microsoft Teams. If you are a system administrator, please refer to TM206544 in your admin centre for further details.”

It appeared that in the afternoon people were having difficulties again. Responding to complaints on Twitter this afternoon, Microsoft Teams said: “We are investigating current functionality problems within Microsoft Teams. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience as we work towards a resolution. Please follow us on Twitter for further updates.”

The timing was far from ideal as millions of Europeans began working from home and rely on Microsoft’s messaging app. Governments have enforced social distancing measures in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It is the second major outage Microsoft Teams has faced this year. It went down after Microsoft forgot to renew a key SSL security certificate last month.

Microsoft was contacted for comment.

