Microsoft shares jump after AI bets pay off

Microsoft shares surged over six per cent in after hours trading on Wednesday after the tech giant delivered another quarter of better than expected earnings, driven by its booming cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses.

The company posted revenue of $70.1bn (£52.5bn) for the quarter ending in March, up 13 per cent year on year, while net income climbed 18 per cent to $25.8bn – comfortably above analyst forecasts.

It marked Microsoft’s fourth consecutive earnings beat and reinforced investor confidence in the company’s aggressive AI strategy and cloud leadership,

AI drives growth and expectations

Chief executive Satya Nadella declared that “cloud and AI are essential inputs for every business to expand output, reduce costs, and accelerate growth”, and the numbers seem to back that up.

Azure revenue grew 33 per cent year over year, with AI contributing 16 percentage points to that growth – slightly ahead of expectations.

Analysts had forecast 15.6 per cent of AI-driven expansion.

The strong AI tailwind comes as Microsoft continued to invest heavily – planning $80bn in capital expenditure this fiscal year, largely aimed at cloud infrastructure and AI capacity.

Despite some recent pauses in data centre projects, the company said it’s scaling up to meet surging demand, particularly for enterprise cloud migrations.

A robust cloud engine

Microsoft’s commercial cloud revenue rose to $42.2bn, up 20 per cent, and ahead of estimates.

Performance across segments was solid, too. Productivity and business processes hit $29.8bn in revenue, whilse the intelligent cloud segment reached $26.8bn.

Investors and analysts alike are watching Azure closely as a barometer of broader AI adoption.

The tech giant’s cloud dominance is positioning it as a key player in what could be a generational platform shift.

“With customers ranging from Coca-Cola to Abercrombie & Fitch accelerating their cloud journeys, Microsoft is capturing the benefits from that transition”, Nadella noted.

Tariff tensions

One area of growing complexity is geopolitics. As concerns around Trump-era trade tariffs resurface – alongside warnings about their impact on tech – Microsoft is seeking to reassure markets.

Microsoft’s vice chair and president pledged that the company would fight any attempt to halt its European cloud operations through the courts.

While competitors like Apple and Amazon face more exposure to trade-driven volatility, Microsoft remains relatively insulated.

Still, executives are being cautious: Microsoft has quietly cancelled some data centre leases and hinted at project slowdowns, citing “AI capacity constraints”.

Investors look past short term spend

With a £78bn cash pile and a 10 per cent dividend increase in the past year, Microsoft has the financial flexibility to pursue long -erm AI dominance even at the expense of short-term margins.

Analysts at TD Cowen and eToro emphasised the importance of monitoring CapEx trends, AI monetisation, and Azure’s continued growth momentum.

“Although the spending is high, it’s what’s needed to stay ahead”, said Etoro analyst Josh Gilbert. “Microsoft’s ability to generate high returns on capital and sustained revenue growth should help ease concerns”.

For investors, the key takeaway is that Microsoft is turning its AI narrative into revenue.

With Azure growth accelerating, AI capacity ramping up, and cloud bookings remaining strong, the big tech is well positioned.

While tariffs and global economic pressures loom, Microsoft’s aggressive investment and early AI lead suggest it could remain a stock to watch.