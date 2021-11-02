Microsoft announces its own metaverse

Microsoft has said that in the first half of next year, users of its Teams collaboration software would be able to appear as avatars in video meetings, signalling a shift to the metaverse.

Remote workers will also be able to use their avatars to visit virtual work spaces, which would eventually include replicas of their employers’ offices.

“With 250m people around the world using Teams, the introduction of avatars will be the first real metaverse element to seem real,” said Jared Spataro, the head of Teams.

The company said it would use AI to make an avatar’s lips appear to mouth the words being spoken, and to add facial expressions and hand gestures.

This seems to echo Mark Zuckerberg’s sentiments last week that the metaverse was looming and will become a key part of our personal and professional lives.