Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy snaps up another 4,167 Bitcoin – worth $190 million

MicroStrategy has made another huge Bitcoin purchase, acquiring 4,167 BTC to add to its enormous crypto holding.

The mammoth transaction – worth $190.5m – was confirmed by MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor earlier today. The 57-year-old entrepreneur took to Twitter to announce the move by posting the official US Securities and Exchange Commission 8-K form to validate the transaction.

This latest purchase – only weeks after a similar deal – was made at an average price of $45,714. It brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings up to a value of more than $5.9 billion at today’s price. The total of 129,218 BTC has been made over several years, and at an average price of $30,700 per token. All in, it leaves MicroStrategy currently two billion dollars in profit from its cryptocurrency ventures.

Last month, one of Saylor’s subsidiaries took out a $205m loan to acquire Bitcoin. In 2020, the company converted almost all of its capital into Bitcoin as Nebraska native Saylor vowed he would continue stockpiling the flagship cryptocurrency for as long as financially possible.