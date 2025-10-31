MHA set to deliver double-digit revenue growth as strategy pays off

MHA's H1 26 revenue is expected to be approximately £121.3m.

Listed professional services group MHA has revealed that its first half 2026 revenue is expected to jump around 13 per cent from the same period last year, as it remains on track to meet full-year market expectations.

In a trading update on Friday morning, the firm said revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2025 is expected to be approximately £121.3m.

The company attributed revenue growth partly to acquisitions, including a three per cent increase by Baker Tilly South-East Europe Holdings in August 2025 and a 1.5 per cent increase by Baker Tilly Ireland, which was acquired in July 2024.

CEO Rakesh Shaunak stated: “The group is well-placed to build on the momentum established in recent years, scaling further and driving innovation while maintaining high client standards.”

“Our core sectors performed well, most notably financial services, manufacturing, professional services and engineering and technology, each of which recorded significant double-digit revenue growth compared with H1 25,” he added.

MHA global ambitions

MHA is an accountancy and business advisory firm that is part of the Baker Tilly network.

The group’s aim is to become one of the UK’s top 10 accounting and professional services businesses with a target of at least £500m in revenue in the medium term.

Instead of opting for private equity investment, like the broader professional services sector, the group chose to list on the AIM in April after raising gross proceeds of £97.8m.

In August, MHA revealed that its revenue for 2025 had soared to £224.2m, which was 45 per cent up from £154m generated over the same period in 2024. It also noted its recurring fees representing around 87 per cent of total revenue.

The business informed shareholders on Friday, as part of its update, that the board remains confident in the outlook for continued growth, aiming for the medium-term goal of exceeding £500m in annual revenue.

The market closed on Thursday with MHA’s share price at 154.00p per share, up over 50 per cent since its initial listing price in April.