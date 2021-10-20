MEXC Global and ByBit join forces to create user base of 10 million people

Worldwide cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange MEXC Global is partnering with derivatives trading platform ByBit to help develop a strategic partnership and boost services and utility for their joint user base of more than ten million people.

In a joint statement MEXC Global and ByBit said: “We are thrilled to announce that MEXC Global and Bybit have entered into a strategic partnership to better serve the global markets by fully leveraging our valued synergies in the digital asset industry.

“By combining our strengths in traditional finance and digital assets, MEXC Global and Bybit look forward to this close collaboration and aims to provide our global users with a safer and more user-friendly, transparent and professional digital asset trading experience. We will continue to be fully committed to creating an innovative, open and mutually beneficial blockchain ecosystem together with our esteemed users.”

Between them MEXC Global and ByBit boast monthly traffic of around 30 million visits and account for a combined daily volume of around $730 million in trades (source: CoinGecko).

MEXC Global has built up a strong reputation as an exchange for up-and-coming projects, and has helped Solana, Avalanche, Algorand and many other large cryptocurrency projects become established.

ByBit is a well-known digital asset trading platform that has a strong global reputation in successfully operating derivatives trading services while fully abiding with regulations globally.

The decision to partner between both teams will deliver a number of benefits for both exchanges in the future collaboration. At the same time, both teams will maintain independent operations and look forward to more cooperation opportunities with more industry partners and beyond.

About MEXC Global

Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETF, derivatives trading, and staking services.

The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.

About ByBit

Established in March 2018, Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange with more than three million registered users.