Metrikus x ServiceNow

Metrikus announces integration with ServiceNow to enhance workplace efficiency, sustainability and ROI of global real estate

Metrikus’ SaaS platform and APIs will supply ServiceNow’s customers with a single point of aggregated building data

Metrikus has announced an integration with ServiceNow to provide clients with Metrikus’ market-leading building efficiency software and data platform. The joint effort enables ServiceNow customers to create more efficient, healthier and more sustainable workplaces and drive real ROI.

ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical in supporting the $220 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Strategic Platform Build Partner, the certified integration with Metrikus’ SaaS platform and APIs will provide Service Now’s clients with a single point of aggregated building data.

Metrikus’ software platform and APIs collect data from a wealth of sources, helping businesses to meet their workplace and productivity goals whilst reducing costs. Integrating the Metrikus APIs into ServiceNow’s Workplace Service Delivery will enhance their offering by allowing their clients to use building data to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their real estate.

Michael Grant, COO and co-founder of Metrikus, said “ServiceNow and their clients need an easy, scalable and cost-effective solution to aggregate siloed data sources within buildings and accelerate digital transformation and time to ROI. This is Metrikus.”

Scott Fuller, Vice President and General Manager of ServiceNow’s Workplace Service Delivery Division, added “We have been looking to add this type of functionality and information into our platform for a while. Metrikus is a complementary and additive solution for ServiceNow, and will be a great value-add to our clients and partners, saving them time and money as they manage their buildings.”

About Metrikus

Metrikus is a market-leading software that helps organizations to make their spaces more efficient, productive and sustainable.

By aggregating siloed building data from multiple sources, Metrikus’ cloud-based platform provides clients with actionable insights to save time and money.

