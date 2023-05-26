Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Metrikus and PlanetWatch partner to provide clients with unparalleled environmental data and insights

Metrikus has closed a strategic partnership with PlanetWatch to enhance its building efficiency software with valuable environmental data and insights.

Metrikus is the market leader in providing data-based solutions, with the ultimate goal of making buildings more efficient, productive and sustainable. By partnering with PlanetWatch, Metrikus will be able to provide clients with real-time outdoor air quality data, an essential data source for effective environmental and building efficiency monitoring.

With air pollution becoming a critical issue for many cities worldwide, there has never been a greater need for accurate and reliable air quality data. PlanetWatch’s network of sensors provides highly precise and up-to-date information on air quality, enabling Metrikus to offer clients a deeper understanding of their environmental impact and how to improve it.

This partnership between PlanetWatch and Metrikus is a significant milestone for both companies. For PlanetWatch it poses an exceptional opportunity to expand its reach and increase technology adoption across a wider range of industries. Metrikus, on the other hand, will be able to position itself in the market with an innovative set of hyperlocal environmental data, offering an unparalleled service to clients and partners.

Gary Cottle, CEO of Metrikus, explains: “We are delighted to partner with PlanetWatch to be adding their hyperlocal outdoor air quality data to our platform and clients. Metrikus provides indoor air quality monitoring to leading corporates and landlords globally to help them improve the health and wellbeing of their buildings. Metrikus also owns AirRated, a leading independent scientific Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) certification system, and having the PlanetWatch hyperlocal data alongside this building-level certification system will significantly help our clients improve their overall understanding of their air quality.”

Claudio Parrinello, PlanetWatch’s CEO, adds: “We are pleased to join forces with Metrikus as we strongly believe our outdoor hyperlocal air quality data will help generate even more value for their customers and tap into unexplored segments of the environmental monitoring market.”

This partnership marks a decisive step forward towards more sustainable and environmentally aware business practices. By providing clients with access to real-time air quality data, Metrikus is enabling them to make informed decisions about their operations.

This will not only benefit the environment but also help reduce costs and improve efficiency for businesses.

Find out more about Metrikus’ indoor air quality monitoring solution and PlanetWatch’s hyperlocal air quality data.