Met refers itself to watchdog over Downing Street Christmas party scandal

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to a watchdog for police over how it handled an alleged Christmas party in Downing Street last year during Covid restrictions, according to reports.

Baroness Jones, a member of the Green Party, submitted a complaint over the Met’s refusal to investigate reports of an unlawful Christmas gathering at No.10 last year.

The party, reported by the Mirror last month, took place on 18 December when the capital was under tight coronavirus restrictions that did not allow parties.

“Put very simply, if there was an unlawful gathering taking place at No 10 Downing Street, then the police must have known and were highly likely to have played an active part in organising or facilitating the illegal gathering,” Jones reportedly wrote in her complaint, which was first reported by The Telegraph.

She said police working outside No.10 control “all access to and from Downing Street” and suggested that they may have chosen not to enforce rules “deliberately”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed received the Met’s referral last Friday.

Earlier this month leaked footage emerged showing Government aides joking about a festive gathering last year.

In footage obtained by ITV News, the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed laughing about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.