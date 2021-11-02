Met Police officers plead guilty to sharing victims' bodies on WhatsApp group

Two Metropolitan police officers have pleaded guilty after taking photographs at a crime scene, where two women lay murdered, before sharing the images on a WhatsApp group.

PC Deniz Jaffer, 48, and PC Jamie Lewis, 33, admitted misconduct in public office at the Old Bailey, over the photos of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, who were found stabbed to death in north-west London.

Lewis edited one of the pictures by superimposing his own face on to the photograph, and shared it with the group.

The judge, who will sentence them next month, warned that they were “extremely likely” to receive lengthy custodial sentences for their conduct.

The constables were attached to the Met’s North East command unit, and have been suspended following their arrests in June last year.