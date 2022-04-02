Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s last day set for 10 April

The last working day of Dame Cressida Dick will be 10 April, the Met Commissioner announced this morning.

Dick agreed to stay until arrangements to find a replace were finalised, with deputy commissioner Sir Steve House to serve as acting commissioner.H

“My last working day as Met Commissioner will be 10th April,” she said via Twitter. “It has been a tremendous honour to serve the people of London and the UK. “I will share more on the work of my brave officers and staff next week.”

Dick’s resignation came in February after calls mounted for her to stand down following her handling of racist, sexist and homophobic messages shared in a WhatsApp group by several police officers.

London mayor Sadiq Khan put Dick on ‘notice’ saying he had never been “more angry or disgusted”, City A.M. reported.

A spokesperson said today the mayor “thanks Dame Cressida Dick for her decades of public service.”

“The mayor has been clear that candidates for the next commissioner must have a plan to restore the trust and confidence of Londoners,” they said.

Home secretary Priti Patel said this week the circumstances that led to the commissioner’s resignation would be reviewed by chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor.

Set to begin on 1 April and expected to finish by the summer, the review will assess the full facts and consider whether due process was followed.