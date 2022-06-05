Mercedes-Benz announces global recall of nearly one million vehicles

Mercedes said a boom in demand has allow it to offset raw material and transport costs. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

German car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced a global recall of nearly one million older cars due to problems with their braking systems.

“Mercedes-Benz AG has determined that on certain vehicles of the ML, GL, and R-Class series from the production period 2004 – 2015, the function of the brake booster might be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing,” a spokeswoman for the company told City A.M.

Mercedes-Benz said it would start the recall “immediately” and contact car owners that might be affected.

The company asked those who are affected by the recall not to drive their cars until they have been inspected.

A report by AFP, citing Germany’s federal transport authority, said that 993,407 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, including about 70,000 in Germany.

The spokeswoman couldn’t immediately comment on the number of cars affected.