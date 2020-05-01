Meghan Markle loses first claim in Mail on Sunday legal battle

Meghan Markle has lost the first stage of her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday over alleged breach of privacy.

A High Court judge today sided with publisher Associated Newspapers and ruled that three aspects of Markle’s case should be ruled out.

The lawsuit relates to the publication of a private letter sent by the Duchess of Sussex to her father.

At a hearing last week, the Mail on Sunday’s legal team argued that allegations it had acted dishonestly and stoked tensions in the family should be removed.

It also called for references to other articles about the royal — which Markle has said were false — to be thrown out.

In his ruling today Mr Justice Warby agreed that these parts of the case should be struck out, but said they could be revived later on if they are presented on a proper legal basis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed the suit in October as they launched a blistering attack on the press over its “ruthless campaign” against them.

In an unprecedented salvo against Fleet Street, Prince Harry accused the media of publishing “relentless propaganda”, adding that the family had been unable to take action against much of the coverage.

In an emotional defence of his wife, the Duke said he was no longer able to be a “silent witness to her private suffering”.

However, today’s ruling marks a major setback to the royal couple’s case.

The Mail on Sunday has said it stands by the story it published and will defend the case “vigorously”.