Megabus to double service at Christmas

Megabus will double its service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Megabus will double its service to ensure customers can see their families over Christmas.

The bus operator has said it will operate over 9,000 miles on 25 December, reaching 48,000 miles worth of trips on Boxing Day.

Across the whole festive period, Megabus coaches will travel over half a million miles around the country.

“After so many families were forced to spend last Christmas apart, and we’ve all dealt with more restrictions this year, we’re determined to help bring as many people together as possible this festive season,” Mark Venables, Megabus’s managing director, said.

“Complying with all current government guidelines, we have over 13,000 seats available for Christmas Day and Boxing Day alone – so we’re really excited to help Brits get around and travel with confidence to see their loved ones this Christmas.”

In addition to operating a Heathrow to London Victoria service every 30 minutes on 25 December, Megabus will serve destinations such as Manchester, Leeds and Bournemouth.