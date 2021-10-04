Meet Londoner Simon Kenyon, Lloyds' new ambassador for the capital

Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Simon Kenyon as its new group ambassador for London, a role designed to help support businesses and communities across the capital, according to the bank.

Kenyon, who has lived in London for 25 years, takes over from Ed Thurman as the city looks to emerge from the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last 18 months have shown us how powerful it can be when communities come together to help and support one another. But it’s also thrown up many challenges for families and businesses here in London,” Kenyon told City A.M. this morning.

“I’m passionate about London, my two children were born here, and my wife works for the NHS in London,” he added.

Kenyon joined Lloyds Banking Group in 2006, initially as Head of group strategy. He was recently appointed managing director of client products in the group’s commercial banking division, supporting clients with access to finance, specialist lending and working capital management tools.

In his new role, Kenyon will lead a team of senior colleagues and work with local politicians, business networks and charities to address the issues affecting London’s firms and communities.

These include support for economic recovery, the availability of affordable and sustainable housing, and helping the city’s “most vulnerable households and individuals to become more financially resilient,” he explained.

“I’m really looking forward to working with politicians, civic leaders and the community to help it maintain and grow its position as one of the great cities of the world,” Kenyon said.