McLaren puts iconic Woking HQ up for sale for £200m

Sports car maker McLaren has put its iconic headquarters near Woking in Surrey up for sale in a bid to shore up its balance sheet amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sky News first reported that the firm has instructed property agent Colliers to begin marketing a sale-and-leaseback of the McLaren Technology Centre, with offers in excess of £200m expected.

Read more: McLaren seals £150m in funding from Bahraini bank

Ad Here

The spectacular facility, which houses the firm’s collection of classic vehicles and features a number of artificial lakes, as well as a wind tunnel for testing McLaren’s cars, was designed by renowned architect Norman Foster.

Since opening in 2003 it has become one of the automotive industry’s most distinctive settings, featuring in a number of films including the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

The deal, which McLaren confirmed would not change its day-to-day operations, is the latest in a series of steps the F1 team owner has taken to raise additional funding.

Back in June, the firm sealed a new £150m financing facility with Bahrain’s national bank, while 1,200 employees will be made redundant as part of a wide-ranging restructuring.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Ad Here

The redundancies will account for about a quarter of the Surrey-based firm’s workforce of 4,000.

The firm has also reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and HSBC to advise it on a fresh capital raise next year, as well as planned debt restructuring.

A McLaren spokesman said: “The potential sale and leaseback of our global headquarters and the appointment of banks to advise us on a debt restructuring and equity raise are part of the comprehensive refinancing strategy that we announced earlier this year.

“Building on the shorter-term measures that we put in place over the summer, these initiatives will deliver a stronger balance sheet and ensure that McLaren Group has a sustainable platform for long-term growth and investment.

Read more: McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs as coronavirus forces group restructuring

Ad Here

“The proposed sale and leaseback mirrors best practice among leading companies and will have no impact on our day-to-day operations.

“The McLaren Campus, comprising the McLaren Technology Centre, McLaren Production Centre and the McLaren Thought Leadership Centre, is an iconic, world-class facility that will remain our home in the future.”