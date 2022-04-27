McLaren choses former Ferrari executive Michael Leiters to head automotive business

Michael Leiters was Ferrari’s chief technology officer. (Photo/McLaren)

McLaren Automotive has appointed former Ferrari chief technology officer Michael Leiters as chief executive, the UK car maker announced today.

“I could not be more excited to be joining McLaren Automotive as CEO at this important moment in its journey,” said Leiters today. “I look forward to growing that reputation for our loyal customers, employees, fans and partners as we write the next chapter in McLaren’s illustrious history.”

The 50-year old was rumoured last week to be in the pole position to replace former chief executive Mike Flewitt, who stepped down in late October after eight years at the company’s helm.

Leiters’ appointment comes at a delicate time for the company, as it recently rebounded from the pandemic and improved its financial performance due to strong demand, City A.M. reported.

The car manufacturer was also rumoured to be at the centre of a possible takeover from Audi, but sources closed the matter denied the suggestion.