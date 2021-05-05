Mayoral Election: Sadiq Khan primed for a second term with odds 1/50

Looking at the odds, Ladbrokes has found that Sadiq Khan appears to be the bookies next Mayor of London, once again.

The Labour candidate looks primed for a second term in City Hall with odds at an eyewatering 1/50, as his closest rival Shaun Bailey staggered behind at 25/1.

No amount of money looks enough to turn the tides on Brian Rose’s odds at 50/1, meanwhile at 200/1, Laurence Fox will unlikely tally up enough votes to make the full-time venture into politics.

“Thursday’s vote looks like a formality as far as the odds are concerned and Sadiq Khan will remain Mayor of London,” Ladbrokes spokesperson, Jessica O’Reilly, said.

Ladbrokes latest betting for London Mayor Election 2021

Sadiq Khan: 1/50

Shaun Bailey: 25/1

Brian Rose: 50/1

Sian Berry: 100/1

Laurence Fox: 200/1

Luisa Porritt: 200/1

Niko Omilana: 200/1

