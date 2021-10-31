Matt Damon becomes latest celebrity to endorse cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has another celebrity backer – in the shape of Hollywood superstar Matt Damon, who is fronting a new advert for Crypto.com.

The Bourne franchise actor is the star of the platform’s polished ad campaign – ‘Fortune Favours the Brave’ – in which the 51-year-old takes an historical walkthrough of inspirational people who have made a difference to the world.

In the 60-second advert, directed by Academy Award winner Wally Pfister, Damon builds up to introduce Crypto.com as he talks about people being “their bravest selves”.

The campaign launched on Fox Sports before being unveiled across more than 20 nations over the weekend.

It marks a serious gear shift in advertising for cryptocurrency, as well as introducing some heavyweight Hollywood firepower following celebrity endorsements from the likes of Stephen Curry, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady.

Although being introduced to many newcomers for the first time through the advert, Crypto.com has been around since 2016, and has more than 10 million customers.

The endorsement from Damon manifested through a donation from crypto.com to the actor’s non-profit organisation Water.org – a global project to provide clean water and sanitation in areas of need.

It is understood Crypto.com made a donation of $1m to the cause.

“Much like what we’re doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to empowering people around the globe with the tools needed to take control of their futures,” Matt Damon said of the ad campaign.

“They have built a crypto platform that is accessible and puts people first.”

Crypto.com co-founder and CEO – Kris Marszalek – hinted that the involvement of Hollywood royalty, marked a significant moment for cryptocurrency adoption.

“The timing of this campaign coincides with the early stages of mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, something we’ve been hard at work to advance since our founding five years ago,” he said.

“We’re very excited to introduce our company to a global audience, inviting them to our secure platform with a message focused on financial independence and self-determination.”