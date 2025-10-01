Marylebone High Street: Host of lettings take super-prime village to capacity

Marylebone High Street is fully occupied

Marylebone has welcomed eight new names to its high street, with continued demand for spots taking the village to full capacity.

A host of fashion, perfume and food brands have leased shops on the high street, while two longstanding companies are set to unveil enhanced new store layouts.

“Demand for stores is at its highest… on Marylebone High Street,” Rob Kirk, head of retail at The Howard de Walden Estate, said.

“The arrival of these new brands highlights the appeal and quality of the prime retail space we offer,” he added.

Owned by Howard de Walden estate, Marylebone High Street has become a highly sought-after location thanks to its shopping, dining and village charm.

Howard de Walden manages a portfolio of over 800 property interests spanning healthcare, residential and office spaces – including Harley Street – in a 95-acre area of Marylebone.

Retail income rose 7.9 per cent during the last financial year, driven by higher rents in Marylebone and with occupancy levels of close to 100 per cent.

Marylebone welcomes Soeur, Tekla and Farmer J

Copenhagen-based textile brand Tekla is set to launch its first UK store in late Autumn, while restaurant Kudu has relocated from Peckham.

Menswear brand Vince will house its largest clothes collection in Europe in a 1970s-inspired space, while French ready-to-wear brand, Soeur, will open in November.

Waitrose, Gail’s and Farmer J are also all set to open or expand spaces on the street.

Despite rumblings of a looming crisis on other high streets in the UK, Kirk said that “momentum has continued” in Marylebone.

“We’re proud to introduce unique and forward-thinking brands to the area, offering our community something truly distinctive they won’t easily find elsewhere.”

Footwear store Labelus, acupuncture boutique Pricc and perfume brand Jorum will also join the street.