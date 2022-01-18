Marshalls ups trading expectations as it weathers the supply chain storm with revenue up 26 per cent

Marshalls reported this morning that its revenue was up 26 per cent from 2020 to £589m.

This represents an increase of nine per cent compared with the same period in 2019, being the last comparative period which was unaffected by COVID-19.

Revenue growth in the second half of the year was increasingly strong and was 11 per cent ahead of the comparative figures for 2019.

Sales in the Domestic end market for the manufacturer, which represented approximately 28 per cent of Group sales, were £167m.

This represents an increase of 30 per cent compared with the prior year and is up 18 per cent compared with the same period in 2019. The survey of domestic installers at the end of October 2021 revealed that order books remained healthy at 16.7 weeks.

Sales in the Public Sector and Commercial end market were £389m and represented 66 per cent of Group sales. This represents an increase of 26 per cent compared with the prior year and is up 4 per cent compared with the same period in 2019.

The comparison with 2019 increases to six per cent after adjusting for the impact on sales caused by the planned reduction in Marshalls Mortars and Screed sites in the first half of 2020.

Sales in the International business, which includes Marshalls NV in Belgium, were up six per cent compared with the prior period and 23 per cent compared with 2019. International sales represented six per cent of Group sales in the period.

This positive trading performance across the Group has been achieved despite the continued backdrop of sector-wide raw material and labour shortages.

These operational challenges have given rise to significant cost inflation, additional overtime costs to cover COVID-19 related absenteeism and some customer project delays.

However, cost increases were recovered through a mid-year price increase and a further price increase has been implemented successfully in January 2022.

The pre-close trading update stated: “The Group has strong supplier relationships and our centralised procurement team continue to actively manage the supply chain to create flexibility and reduce risk. Underlying market demand continues to be strong and the business has been experiencing trading volumes that are outperforming the Construction Products Association’s growth forecasts.”

Supported by strong market demand in the last quarter of the year, the Board is revising its trading expectations for the year ended 31 December 2021 to be slightly ahead of its previous view.

In spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges, trading remains positive and order intake in recent weeks is 13 per cent higher than the prior year in volume terms, excluding the positive impact of price increases. The outlook for the construction market remains positive, particularly in our key target markets of New Build Housing, Road, Rail and Water Management. The underlying indicators remain strong in each of these market areas. The Group’s business strategy is underpinned by strong market positions, focused investment plans and an established brand.