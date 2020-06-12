The FTSE 100 is trading close to flat this morning, after initially dropping sharply after the open following the news that the UK economy suffered a record contraction in April.

The index initially dropped as much as 1.3 per cent, but staged a quick recovery and edged 0.15 per cent into the green by 8.25am.

The shaky start follows yesterday’s hefty correction, which saw the index suffer its largest drop since March with a fall of 3.99 per cent.

The FTSE 100’s volatile start to the day comes after the release of new data showing that UK GDP shrank a record 20.4 per cent in April as the first full month of lockdown hammered the economy.

The index’s European peers also started the session firmly in the red before turning positive. Germany’s Dax rose as much as 0.31 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 added 0.44 per cent.