Markets: FTSE 100 keeps its head above 7,000 while pound soars

London’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2 per cent this afternoon after a negative turn this morning. Despite this morning’s turn, the market kept its head above the 7,000-mark at 7,038.

Meanwhile the FTSE 250 enjoyed a boost of 0.45 per cent to 22,622.

The FTSE 100 rose above the 7,000-mark last week for the first time since the pandemic pummelled financial markets last year.

The pound soared to a two-week high against the dollar, pushing through $1.39, a positive turn of the tides in the UK economy’s rebound from the deepest recession in three centuries.

“Current domestic Covid-19 data is encouraging and a further easing of lockdowns will all point in the direction of the UK economy early out of the block on economic recovery expectations,” head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank, Neil Jones, said.

Winners and losers

Middles-class favourite Ocado is the day’s biggest winner so far, up 3.26 per cent to 2,252p a share.

Miner Fresnillo, engine maker Rolls Royce and British Airways owner IAG are each up by around 1.9 per cent as well

Johnson Matthey continued to rise, up 1.38 per cent to 3,230p, after it signed an agreement with Russian metals producer Nornickel to produce electric vehicle batteries.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, Pheonix Group and Smith & Nephew, both down between 1.4 and two per cent, respectively.

Oil slips

Oil prices dipped lower this morning, as surging Covid-19 cases in India and other countries stoked concerns that stricter measures to contain the pandemic would be a blow to economic activity, as well as the demand for crude.

Brent crude was down 0.15 per cent, at $66.67 a barrel, after rising 6 per cent last week.

US oil was down 0.2 per cent this morning, at $62.96 a barrel, backtracking on last week’s gains of 6.4 per cent.

