Markets flat as investors await further interest rate clues

It was another flat day in the crypto markets, with the price of bitcoin stubbornly holding at around $21,500 for the sixth day in a row. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is changing hands for $24,418 at time of writing, down 1.4 per cent since this time yesterday and 2.4 per cent since this time last week.

Will today see a bit more price action? Investors are looking to today’s speech at the Federal Reserve’s Economic Symposium by the US central bank’s Chair Jerome Powell for some indication as to future interest rate rises. Could that end the uncertainty that seems to be plaguing all financial markets at the current time.

Elsewhere, other major cryptocurrencies have similarly been flat over the past week, with the majority moving less the 3 per cent in either direction. The price of Ethereum has dropped 3 per cent over the past 24 hours at time of writing, changing hands for $1,658.

In the Markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.030 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 25 2022, at a price of $21,600.91. The daily high yesterday was $21,789.64 and the daily low was $21,362.44.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $409.28 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.679 trillion and Tesla is $921.07 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $30.788 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 43.27%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.66. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 41.80. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin: no banks, no permission needed, no censorship, totally global, accessible to literally anyone!”

Lark Davis, Crypto investor and influencer

What they said yesterday

BTC > Visa

Paying in #bitcoin via Lightning is FASTER than Visa ⚡️



Bitcoin is unstoppable! 🙌

pic.twitter.com/d5O4OOBOpY — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 25, 2022

A tad easier to transport than gold

💰1.000 millones de dólares de oro



Vs



💥1.000 millones de dólares de #bitcoin￼ pic.twitter.com/HaPM2URqwV — Healthy Pockets (@healthy_pockets) August 25, 2022

Well, look at that!

The #bitcoin symbol has been added to the list of currencies supported by Microsoft Excel 🙀 pic.twitter.com/OiBW2zd7hh — Bitcoin News Daily 丰⚡🍊💊 (@BitcoinNDaily) August 21, 2022

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

