Market regulator to roll out new measures to reform energy sector

Ofgem will announce new measures tomorrow after dealing UK households a heavy £700 blow.

Following the historic 54 per cent hike in the consumer price cap, which has increased annual household bills to nearly £2,000, the market regulator has said it will reform the energy sector to make suppliers more resilient to market shocks.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, recognised the rise will be “extremely worrying for many people”, describing the challenge of global gas price rises as a “once in 30-year event.”

He said: “Ofgem is working to stabilise the market and over the longer term to diversify our sources of energy which will help protect customers from similar price shocks in the future. “

The market regulator has already committed to hedging controls and fit and proper person tests for suppliers, to discourage excessive switching and unrealistic prices.

The further measures include enabling Ofgem to update the price cap more frequently than once every 6 months in exceptional circumstances to ensure that it still reflects the true cost of supplying energy.

Ofgem has faced criticism from Citizens Advice over failing to regulate suppliers effectively, and has also been slammed by think tanks for meddling too much in the market.

The price cap remains deeply contentious, and is widely considered a significant contributing factor in the collapse of dozens of energy firms and the consequent market carnage.

Utilita Energy founder Bill Bullen and ScottishPower CEO have also both called for the cap to be reformed.