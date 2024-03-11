Marie could give Lossie a Rocky path in the Mares’ Hurdle

Marie’s Rock won the Mares’ Hurdle in 2022

WILLIE Mullins used to have quite the grip on the Mares’ Hurdle (4.10pm), having trained nine winners of the race since it was introduced 16 years ago.

Of course it must be noted that Quevega was responsible for the vast majority of these – six victories in total – and, yes, the trainer has saddled beaten favourites in four of the last five renewals, but he may be playing his strongest hand in a decade here with Lossiemouth.

She was very impressive indeed at Cheltenham last time, but – given that she steps up to 2m4f for the first time here and has staying power to prove – she offers no value whatsoever at 4/6.

One who we know stays, though, is MARIE’S ROCK, winner of her last start and of this race in 2022 on good-to-soft ground.

Although she was disappointing in last year’s renewal, finishing seventh, this was likely due to the race being very slowly-run, then turning into a dash, which was far from ideal for this mare.

Given a more suitably run race, she could well be in with a squeak here and looks to be a bargain at 14/1.

One not to forget about is TELMESOMETHINGGIRL.

The winner of 2021’s Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, she was brought down in this race the following year when appearing to be full of running.

Not beaten far when runner-up last time in a Grade Three on soft at Naas in January, she looks primed for a good run and could also offer some each-way value at 14/1.

With Rachael Blackmore, who got such a good tune from Honeysuckle in this race last year in the saddle once again, she has to be considered.

POINTERS

Marie’s Rock e/w 4.10pm Cheltenham

Telmesomethinggirl e/w 4.10pm Cheltenham