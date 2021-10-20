Marble Arch Mound saga: Westminster Conservatives 'lack financial control', says Labour councillor

Labour Westminster councillor Paul Dimoldenberg has accused the Council of being ‘untrustworthy’ with public money following the £6m Marble Arch Mound saga.

The Westminster Council yesterday published its internal review into how the costs for the project swelled from £2m to £6m within a matter of months.

“The £6m Marble Arch Mound fiasco has shown that Westminster Conservatives can no longer be trusted with public money,” Dimoldenberg responded today.

“The basic lack of financial control on this major project is a stark warning to residents that the Conservatives have failed to manage public money properly.”

The review found “a series of errors in judgement, coupled with a lack of sufficient oversight, led to a failure of project management on the Mound”, Westminster Council chief executive Stuart Love said.

The Council’s review, which was commissioned in August, added that certain processes were bypassed in a bid to open the Mound as soon as possible.

There was also breakdown of project management and confusion over people’s roles and responsibilities.

“This fundamental project failure meant that the Cabinet Members and other senior officers were unaware of project progress. This contributed to the mismanagement of costs and the lack of control over cost increases significantly beyond those approved,” the review said.

Westminster Council did not respond to requests for comment.

The Mound was designed to bring “focus and ambition” to the Oxford Street District post-pandemic, as the area, and London as a whole, took a hit from slashed footfall levels under Covid-19 restrictions.

It was to be viewing platform, where visitors could overlook Hyde Park. However, visitors claimed that they could not see over the trees surrounding the park, and that the Mound looked unfinished.

The installation has since become a high profile ‘flop’ among Londoners and tourists alike, which prompted the Council to eventually make the attraction free.