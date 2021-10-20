Many employees confused: Despite hybrid working, many people struggle to juggle work and home life

The current “one-size-fits-all” solution is not meeting the complex needs of the modern workforce, with people struggling to juggle work and home life, according to a new report.

Employees are confused about what work-life balance means for them and are calling for firms to agree a new definition of the term.

Research by jobs site Glassdoor suggested that two out of three people have a different idea of what work-life balance is, compared with before the pandemic.

Personal life

Despite nearly half of workers taking action to improve the blend of job and home during the Covid crisis, a similar number admitted that work regularly eats into their personal life, and a third believe a healthy balance is not possible in their current role, the study indicated.

Two-thirds of those polled said that what they want from the balance between work and home has changed since the pandemic began, rather than being a simple case of clocking off early or not checking emails after 6pm.

A third of the 2,000 workers surveyed said a good balance between home and work life is flexible working hours, a further third wanted choice in where they work, and one in four called for a reduced working week.

Most employees believe work-life balance will be a key consideration when looking for their next job, said Glassdoor.

Reviews on companies sent by workers to Glassdoor indicated that the best employers for offering a good work-life balance included the Office for National Statistics, Mastercard, the Bank of England and tech company Softcat.

Spokeswoman Lauren Thomas said: “Employee reviews on Glassdoor indicate that the companies that top the work-life balance rankings offer a range of options to help workers harmonise their home and professional lives.

“Whether it is the autonomy to set one’s schedule, hybrid working policies, or simply trust shown by management that work will be delivered without being tied to an office, it is clear that a healthy balance is best achieved when employees can individualise their approach to work.”