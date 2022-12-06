Mangata Networks to create over 550 UK jobs with satellite manufacturing site

A CGI image of Mangata Networks’ satellite manufacturing site in Scotland (Credit: Mangata Networks)

Telecoms company Mangata Networks is set to create up to 575 new jobs in the UK, as it plots a multi-million-pound satellite manufacturing site in Scotland.

The move forms part of a nearly £84m grant, of which £54.5m has been injected by the Scottish government’s research and development body.

The Glasgow-based company will pay back the grant over the next 15 years, the company said in a statement today.

The site will produce and test more than 24 satellites of up to 1500kg in size every three months – the average weight of a car.

The facility, based in Ayrshire, will begin construction early next year, in hopes of starting manufacturing in late 2024.

CEO Brian Holz said the factory will allow Mangata to scale and deliver cost-effective space technology.

It will also act as another significant building block for the UK’s growing space sector, much of which is based in Scotland.

Chief operating officer Larry Schwartz added that the site will include a network and satellite operations centre to operate the satellites and their connections following their launch.

“Having all of these operations under one roof makes us extremely efficient across all aspects of our technology development and operational networks,” he added.

“We are looking forward to working with local universities and companies, creating partnerships and integrating technology into our network and product solutions. We will develop those capabilities in Scotland and help those partners scale globally, using our network.”