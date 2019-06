Man pleads guilty to Nigel Farage milkshake assault

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has what is thought to have been a milkshake thrown over him as he visits Northumberland Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne during a whistle stop UK tour on May 20, 2019 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. His visit to Newcastle comes ahead of the 2019 European elections in the United Kingdom which will take place on May 23. The Brexit Party, a pro-Brexit Eurosceptic political party formed in 2019, is reported to be polling in front of Labour and the Conservatives for the European parliament elections. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Paul Crowther (R) is pulled away by security and held by police after throwing what was thought to be milkshake over Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage in Northumberland Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne during a whistle stop UK tour on May 20, 2019 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. Nigel Farage’s visit to Newcastle comes ahead of the 2019 European elections in the United Kingdom which will take place on May 23. The Brexit Party, a pro-Brexit Eurosceptic political party formed in 2019, is reported to be polling in front of Labour and the Conservatives for the European parliament elections. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

A man today pleaded guilty to throwing a milkshake at Brexit party founder Nigel Farage in Newcastle city centre. Paul Crowther, 32, of Holeyn Road in Throckley, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, admitted to charges of common assault and criminal damage at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today. Man charged with assault after milkshake hits Nigel Farage The former Ukip leader was pictured covered in the Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake after the incident last month.Farage had been visiting Newcastle to drum up support for the Brexit party in the European parliament elections.The Brexit party won a massive 31.6 per cent of the vote. Staff were quick to hurry Farage away from the incident but failed to stop the milkshake soaking the politician’s suit. Farage blamed “radicalised” Remainers for the assault and tweeted that “normal campaigning is becoming impossible”. “For a civilised democracy to work, you need the losers’ consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this,” he added. Is ‘milkshaking’ an acceptable form of public protest? Northumbria Police arrested Crowther shortly after the assault.