Tuesday 18 June 2019 11:18 am
Tags: Nigel Farage
Man pleads guilty to Nigel Farage milkshake assault
Share
A man today pleaded guilty to throwing a milkshake at Brexit party founder Nigel Farage in Newcastle city centre. Paul Crowther, 32, of Holeyn Road in Throckley, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, admitted to charges of common assault and criminal damage at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today. Read more: Man charged with assault after milkshake hits Nigel Farage The former Ukip leader was pictured covered in the Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake after the incident last month.
Farage had been visiting Newcastle to drum up support for the Brexit party in the European parliament elections.
The Brexit party won a massive 31.6 per cent of the vote.
Staff were quick to hurry Farage away from the incident but failed to stop the milkshake soaking the politician’s suit.
Farage blamed “radicalised” Remainers for the assault and tweeted that “normal campaigning is becoming impossible”.
“For a civilised democracy to work, you need the losers’ consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this,” he added.
Read more: Is ‘milkshaking’ an acceptable form of public protest?
Northumbria Police arrested Crowther shortly after the assault.
Share
Tags: Nigel Farage