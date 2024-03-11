Ex-Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson defects to become first Reform UK MP

Former Conservative MP Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK to become its first MP in a blow to the Tories ahead of the general election campaign.

Announcing the move, party leader Richard Tice said: “I think the Westminster establishment has never been more out of touch with the concerns of tens of millions of hardworking British people up and down the country. That’s why we’re going up in the polls.

“So we’re going to replace the Tories in the Red Wall, which means we need a champion – of course – of the Red Wall.

“No nonsense. No waffle, clear, basic common sense, and I’m delighted to announce that I have found that champion of the Red Wall for Reform UK.”

And Anderson commented: “All I want is my country back. Now, this may sound offensive to the liberal elite.

“It’s not offensive to my friends or family or constituents, or some of my donors. Constituents like my mum and dad have told me they could not vote for me unless I joined Reform UK.”

“My parents are both nearly 80 and they get it.”

The former Tory party deputy chairman lost the Conservative whip last month following a row over his claims that “Islamists” had “got control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

At today’s press launch event, he refused to apologise for the comments, which caused him to exit the party.

It came after his resignation as Tory deputy chairman in January in order to rebel against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda legislation in a House of Commons vote.

He was first elected in 2019 amid the Boris Johnson 80-seat majority landslide, to represent Ashfield, a previously Labour-held seat in the so-called Red Wall.

Reform UK, with honorary president Nigel Farage, is widely seen as a challenge to the Tories at the general election later this year. The party’s support has been growing among voters.

Candidates for Reform—previously the Brexit Party—came in third in two recent by-elections, and unlike in 2019, Tice has ruled out entering an electoral pact with the Conservatives.