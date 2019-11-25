Man hit by Tube at Oxford Circus suffered ‘extensive’ injuries

A commuter who fell in front of a Tube train at Oxford Circus last week suffered “extensive” injuries and is still in intensive care but is no longer on life support, his family have said.

The 25-year-old man suffered a medical episode and fell in front of an incoming train at 5.30pm on Wednesday, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Victoria line trains were cancelled while the man was rescued from the tracks, and he was then taken to hospital in critical condition.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to those who came to his aid in what was a shocking incident,” the man’s family said in a statement issued this morning.

“There is no doubt that their help mitigated the extent of the injuries he sustained, and we will always be grateful for their selfless actions.”

The family thanked those who gave the man “immediate first aid and reassurance and undoubtedly helped save his life”.

They said he had suffered extensive injuries in the incident, the full extent of which is not yet known, and that he was still in intensive care.

He is able to speak and move his limbs and the “long-term prognosis initially appears good”, they added.

“We know that it must have been a very upsetting incident for those on the platform who witnessed him falling onto the track, which is why we wanted to let people know that he is now conscious and no longer on life support.

“Hopefully this will help to lessen the trauma for anyone who witnessed this incident,” the family said.

BTP have said the incident has been declared non-suspicious.

The family appealed for any witnesses to get in touch with the spokespeople representing them by emailing: office@jamesreedpr.co.uk”