Man Group: London Hedge fund chief to retire with president set to take the reins

Man Group boss Luke Ellis will step down in September

The boss of London hedge fund firm Man Group, Luke Ellis, has announced he will step down later this year when the firm’s president will take the reins of the top role.

The investment firm said this morning that City veteran Ellis had informed the board of his decision to retire in September, making way for president Robyn Grew, who has been at the firm for 14 years, to step into the top role.

Chair of Man group John Cryan said Ellis had had a “long and distinguished career in the City”, and has been a “fantastic, visionary leader” of the firm, overseeing a “period of tremendous growth”.

“I know I speak for the entire Board when I say what a pleasure it is to be able to announce Robyn Grew as the next CEO of Man Group,” he added. “Robyn is a dynamic, strategic leader with deep operational and commercial expertise, who knows the firm inside-out and is the perfect fit to take the firm on the next phase of its journey.”

Grew is currently president of Man Group and a member of the Senior Executive Committee, based in the US and has previously managed the solutions business, overseen trading and execution as well as acted as group COO, head of ESG and general Counsel.

Before joining the firm in 2009, she held senior roles at investment banks Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers as well as at LIFFE, the largest futures and options exchange in London – since renamed the ICE Futures Europe.

Grew is set to take over the reins after a tricky time for money managers, as market volatility spooks investors and dent assets.

Man Group’s assets dipped four per cent through 2022 to February but it managed to beat peers and add net inflows of around $3.1bn.