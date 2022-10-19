Man Group hit by dollar’s strength as assets under management go down 2 per cent

Man Group has been hit by the pound’s devaluation against the dollar, reporting a negative forex impact of $4.5bn (£3.9bn).

The investment management group said that the value of its assets under management went down 2.7 per cent, from $142.3bn in June to $138.4bn in the three months to September.

Net outflows, the firm said, were at $500m while absolute return from investment performance was at $1.6bn.

Man Group has also appointed finance veteran Alberto Musalem as non-executive director.

Starting on 1 November, Musalem will become a member of Man Group’s audit and risk committee as well as the remuneration committee.

“He [Musalem] brings extensive investment management experience, economic and public policy expertise and broad knowledge of capital markets and regulation,” said chairman John Cryan.

Musalem – currently a director of Congress-founded home loan mortgage corporation Freddie Mac – has held positions at the likes of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the International Monetary Fund.