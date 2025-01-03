Mamma Mia and Hamilton help Cameron Mackintosh’s West End empire towards £200m

The West End empire run by Sir Cameron Mackintosh has enjoyed a successful year.

The continued popularity of Les Miserables, Mamma Mia and Hamilton has helped push sales the West End theatre empire run by Sir Cameron Mackintosh to almost £200m.

For the year to 31 March, 2024, Sir Cameron’s group has reported a turnover of £199.1m, up from the £185.8m it posted for the prior 12 months.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House also show that the firm’s pre-tax profit dipped from £45.4m to £43.2m over the same period.

Sir Cameron’s group produces and manages theatrical shows as well as owns eight theatres in London’s West End.

Its shows are staged in theatres in the UK, North America, Australasia, Europe and Asia.

In the West End, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton are produced by the group as well as Mamma Mia and The Book of Mormon.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The future of all areas of the business is expected to be extremely strong.

“All key titles owned by the company are proving to be more in demand than ever and many productions are planned for the next few years.”

The group’s theatrical arm also posted a turnover of £71.5m for the same financial year, up from £66.1m, while its pre-tax profit nudged up slightly from £15.2m to £16.5m.

Sir Cameron serves as the group’s chairman while Alan Finch is its managing director.

In London’s West End, the group owns the Gielgud, Noël Coward, Novello, Sondheim, Prince Edward, Prince of Wales, Victoria Palace and Wyndham’s theatres.