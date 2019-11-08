City Talk
CFA Institute Talk
Is India the world’s future investment hub?
Friday 8 November 2019 2:24 pm

Mamas & Papas to shutter stores in pre-pack administration deal


Share

Maternity retailer Mamas & Papas has called in administrators in order to shutter loss-making stores just days after the collapse of rival firm Mothercare. 

Bluegem Capital, the owner of Mamas & Papas since 2014, has regained control through a pre-pack administration – an insolvency procedure – which has allowed the retailer to close six unprofitable stores.

Read more: Mamas & Papas strikes up talks with landlords to cut rental bill

Mamas & Papas branches in Aberdeen, Preston, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Leamington and Fareham have closed and 73 employees have been made redundant.


A further 54 jobs are at risk as the retailer reviews its head office operations in Huddersfield.

Mamas & Papas executive chairman Riccardo Cincotta said: “These actions are always difficult but they are also necessary in a challenging market to ensure Mamas & Papas achieves its considerable future potential.”

He added: “We will continue to review our store portfolio in the light of customers’ changing behaviour and we remain fully committed to an omni-channel offering that reflects their evolving needs.”

Bluegem Capital managing partner said the pre-pack insolvency process had put Mamas & Papas on a “solid platform”.

The store closures and redundancies come as a further blow to the struggling UK high street, which has seen a string of high profile retailers collapse this year.

More than 2,500 jobs are at risk after Mothercare’s UK business entered administration on Wednesday. 

Read more: Three reasons behind Mothercare’s collapse


The administrator, PwC, announced it will implement a phased closure of Mothercare’s 79 UK stores after management decided that they were not profitable and no buyer could be found.

Increasing competition from supermarkets and online retailers and a failure to invest in its own online operation were cited as factors in the maternity and baby retailer’s downfall.

Main image credit: Getty

Share





Related articles

Mothercare

Mothercare shuts up shop in UK as PwC called in for administration

Alex Daniel

Mothercare to appoint administrators for 79 UK stores

Jessica Clark
Mothercare

Mothercare shares surge after UK business enters administration

Jessica Clark