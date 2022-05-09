Malboro maker Philip Morris eyes up rival Swedish Match for £12bn

Malboro maker Philip Morris in in talks to acquire European smokeless tobacco rival Swedish Match for an estimated $15bn (£12bn)

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the tie-up would help the cigarette giant’s ambitions to generate more than 50 per cent of revenue from smoke-free products.

It comes after the company cut its full-year earnings forecast a few weeks back after it reduced Russian operations and felt the sting of price rises.

Philip Morris’ first-quarter earnings fell over three per cent to $2.32bn, or $1.50 per share.

The company reduced 2022 adjusted earnings per share to between $5.45 and $5.56 from between $6.12 and $6.30.

Meanwhile, Swedish Match sells the majority of its products in the US and Scandinavia, and develops and manufactures Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights.

It reported record full year sales and operating profit with double-digit growth in both revenues and

earnings.