Make sure you don’t Miss The Cut

Summerghand (centre right) was the runner-up in the Wokingham Stakes in 2020

AUSTRALIAN raider Home Affairs will be hard to beat in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm) tomorrow if anywhere near the form of his stablemate Nature Strip, who won Tuesday’s King’s Stand.

Vibes are strong but he’s no bigger than 2/1 with Star Sports and must fend off 26 rivals.

The big betting race of the afternoon is the Wokingham Stakes (5.00pm) where Fresh and Quarantine Dreams have been very well-backed in recent days.

I’d prefer to take a swing at a couple at much bigger odds in a race of this nature, though, with my first dart falling on runner-up from two years ago SUMMERGHAND at 25/1.

He’s dropped back to that same mark of 101 and James Doyle has the chance to right a wrong and go one better.

His latest run at York was eye-catching and he might not be far away.

The other one to look out for is TABDEED for Archie Watson at 18/1 with Coral.

He ran well over five furlongs at Haydock last time and the stable has been amongst the winners this week already.

Trainer George Boughey’s MISSED THE CUT couldn’t have been more impressive when winning at Salisbury last month and begins life in handicaps off a mark of 95.

That latest win was the performance of a colt rated in the hundreds and he could make a mockery of that mark.

Snap up the 4/1 generally available for the Golden Gates Stakes (5.35pm) as he looks the best bet on the card.

Finally, the market for the Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.10pm) will take a big shake-up when Trueshan comes out with rain unlikely.

Look out for RESHOUN at a big price to outrun his odds.

POINTERS Saturday

Summerghand e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot

Tabdeed e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot

Missed The Cut 5.35pm Royal Ascot

Reshoun e/w 6.10pm Royal Ascot