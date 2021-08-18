Majority of employees opt for flexible working over a pay rise

A new study has revealed that the vast majority of people would choose to work flexibly over an immediate pay rise and full-time return to the office.

Nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of workers would prefer flexible working over going back to the office full time even if they were handed a 10 per cent pay rise.

This is according to research from IWG, the world’s largest provider of flexible work and office space.

The figure was even higher for young employees, with 84 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds electing for flexible working practices over a pay hike.

It also revealed two-thirds of those aged 25 to 34 wouldn’t consider applying for a job that didn’t offer flexible working practices.

However, the majority of 18–24-year-olds (90 per cent) believe working from an office provides them with better work-life boundaries, with 84 per cent stating that the office allows them to be more collaborative.

Furthermore, 82 per cent think their career prospects may be harmed if they are not able to go into the office.

The need for flexibility during the working week combined with the benefits of office access demonstrates the importance of businesses providing their employees with a hybrid work model.

Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG, said: “This latest research demonstrates the importance of hybrid working to the lifestyles and happiness of employees across the country.”

“The hybrid model allows employees to achieve a better work/life balance while retaining the collaborative and social benefits of an office environment. The fact many are more concerned about a flexible work policy over a pay-rise speaks volumes as to the permanent behaviour and mindset shift caused by the pandemic.”