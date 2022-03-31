Majority of Brits want to move on from ‘partygate’, says new poll

The Prime Minister was one of 100 people who were asked by the Met to fill in questionnaires as a part of the investigation into partygate

The majority of Brits say they are tired of hearing about partygate and want to move on from the whole scandal, according to a new poll.

A poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, commissioned by The Telegraph, found 57 per cent of people think the country needs to “move on” from the Downing Street parties scandal, while 27 per cent disagree.

The survey also found 63 per cent said they were “tired” of hearing about partygate, which saw more than a dozen alleged illegal parties take place in Downing Street and Whitehall during times of strict Covid restrictions.

At its height, the scandal threatened Boris Johnson’s premiership with more than a dozen Tory MPs calling for the PM to resign in January.

However, the Met’s announcement of a criminal investigation into the many allegations of lockdown-breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall effectively kicked the issue into the long grass.

The Met announced earlier this week that it would hand out 20 penalty notices to Downing Street staff that have been caught up in the scandal.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson was not given a penalty notice as a part of the tranche of fines.

When grilled about the scandal at Westminster’s Liaison Committee yesterday, Johnson said he would not provide “running commentary” on the Met’s investigation.