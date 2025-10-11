Majority of Brits reject Labour’s ‘nanny state’ policies

The Labour government have introduced a series of measures clamping down on ‘unhealthy’ lifestyle choices.

A majority of Brits reject ‘nanny state’ measures from Labour to control “unhealthy” lifestyle choices stating they have more trust in themselves than the government.

Fresh polling from the Adam Smith Institute shows six in ten Brits do not support the government having much control over adults’ health and personal decisions.

It comes after the Labour government announced in September 2024 it would move forward with advertising restriction on less healthy food and beverage products.

Over 80 per cent disapproved of Transport for London’s ban on adverts for wedding cakes and hot dogs over “unhealthy food” concerns.

Moreover, the Generational Smoking Ban – Labour’s plan to ensure the next generation can never legally buy cigarettes – was branded a low-priority issue by respondents compared to more pressing issues like the economy and cost of living. Two-thirds also believed nicotine adverts should be permitted in adult-only environments.

Emma Schubart, data and insights manager at the Adam Smith Institute, said: “Across the political spectrum, Brits trust themselves to decide what’s safe, how to live, and how to spend their own money. Yet politicians continue to push bans, taxes, and restrictions in defiance of public opinion.

“It’s time for policymakers to step back, respect personal responsibility, and give people the freedom to make choices for themselves and their families.”

Brits reject government financial overreach

The concerns over ‘nanny state’ overreach from the government also extended to financial autonomy.

Just over nine in ten voters agreed they should be trusted to make responsible decisions about their own money.

Tory MP Jack Rankin said: “From the Smoking Ban to more taxes on alcohol and gambling, all the way through to destroying our precious freedom of speech.

“This government needs to pull a great U-Turn on their attacks on our freedoms: drop the unpopular Smoking Ban, cut taxes on pubs, and restore freedom of speech to the fullest extent”