Major water outage in east London leaves Thames Water customers with no or low pressure

Thames Water have sent specialist engineers to investigate a significant water outage affecting customers across east London.

Postcodes affected include E6, E7, E10, E11, E12, E13, E15, E16 and E20.

Across Tuesday afternoon, a number of residents in east London took to complain of low or no water pressure.

Hey @thameswater what's going on in East London? No water coming out of our taps in Manor Park nor in my son's home in Forest Gate? — Simon Mares (@SimonMaresITV) October 6, 2020

Hey @thameswater What’s going on in Forest Gate? Lots of people reporting a huge drop in pressure or no water at all… — Kerena (@fussellface) October 6, 2020

Thames Water tweeted: “Our specialist engineers are already on their way to investigate the problem, and they will be doing everything they can to get things up and running as quickly as possible.”

The provider told customers to check their website for details.